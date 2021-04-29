Government to sign off on 'incredibly optimistic' easing of Covid restrictions

The Government will this evening announce a staged reopening of society on "a day when hope breaks out among society in Ireland”.

The announcement will see the quicker-than-anticipated end to a ban on intercounty travel, allowing people to travel across the country from May 10 - less than two weeks from now.

From that date, click and collect retail services will return, 50 people will be allowed at religious services, adult non-contact sports training can resume outdoors, personal services, museums, libraries and galleries will open and three households can meet outdoors.

The so-called "vaccine bonus" will also pick up pace in May, with unvaccinated people allowed to travel across the country to visit vaccinated grandparents and parents, with rules allowing a fully vaccinated household to meet indoors with an unvaccinated one.

The easing of restrictions, called "incredibly optimistic" by one government source, will see hotels reopen ahead of the June bank holiday weekend on June 2, with outdoor hospitality on June 7.

However, the Restaurants Association of Ireland has reacted angrily to this announcement, asking for the scientific basis for allowing hotel restaurants to open before indoor dining in their establishments.

Up to 50 people will be able to attend all religious services from May, provided they can socially distance themselves.

While 50 people will be allowed to attend religious wedding services, just six will be permitted to go to the reception if it is indoors.

This number will increase to 15 for outdoor wedding receptions and a marquee will be considered as being outside. Indoor wedding receptions will increase to 25 people from June.

Gyms and indoor swimming pools will reopen in June, however, no group classes will be allowed and instead individual sessions will be permitted.

Public transport will increase to 50% capacity from May 10.

The optimism around the plan hinges on the rollout of vaccinations.

Cabinet will be told today that the six million dose mark is planned to be hit by July.

The vaccine targets include plans to see all over 70s fully vaccinated in May and the majority of over-60s having received their first.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the reopening is in line with public health advice but offers hope.

“I think today is one of those moments when hope will start breaking through amongst society in Ireland, that there is a pathway out of this awful pandemic that we’ve been experiencing now for over a year,” he added.

“It’s staged, it’s incremental, it’s consistent with public health advice, but it is very hopeful."