HSE working on new version of vaccine rollout

The HSE continues to work on a new version of the vaccine rollout, according to its chief executive, but will stick to the age-sequencing system.

Version 27 of the rollout is now expected “early next week”, Paul Reid told a briefing on Thursday morning.

This will take into account new recommendations this week, including for pregnant women and the use of two vaccines for the over-50s only.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) recommended that pregnant women between 14 to 36 weeks' gestation be offered an mRNA vaccine – Pfizer or Moderna – if suitable. It also said the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines can be used for over 50s

Mr Reid said: “We will continue to design [the plan] based on sequencing, and build a plan based on continuing down through the ages.”

Reopening

On the planned reopening of some sectors next month, Mr Reid said it was crucial to remember schools must be supported to stay virus-free.

Mixing in school is a very controlled environment, mixing outside of school is a much higher risk environment.”

Damian McCallion, national lead on vaccines, said 1,800 of more than 3,000 housebound over-70s have now had at least their first dose. He said 600 people have been added to this list in recent times.

There are now 30 mass vaccination centres open, to varying levels, with six more opening next week.

Mr McCallion could not yet say which vaccines will be used in pharmacies but expects an announcement about this next week.

Vaccination is also under way for teenagers aged 16-18 in group 4 who cannot receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Over-50s

The online vaccinations portal is expected to expand to invite the over-50s shortly, but a date has not been set yet, Mr McCallion said.

There are 155 Covid-patients in hospital nationally, including 45 in ICU. University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of Covid-patients in Munster, with 12.

A total of 46,230 people have used the walk-in centres, with an average positivity rate of 3%. It is as high as 12% in economically deprived areas, Mr Reid said.

Maternity hospitals

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said he expects this improving situation to impact on visiting restrictions in maternity hospitals. “We want to see a more even approach implemented, but there can’t be any let-up in infection control measures, the threat remains,” he said.

The HSE would like to see its advice implemented to welcome partners and parents to the 20-week scan, birth, and into neonatal intensive care units. Dr Henry said this should now be applied “consistently across the units”.

He acknowledged this has not been the case till now in some areas.

Outside of Covid care, HSE chief operations office Anne O’Connor said activity in hospitals is now back at 2019 levels.

The numbers of patients on trolleys are increasing, but are lower than 2019 due to the increased access to services and respite care created under the larger HSE budget for this year, the briefing heard.