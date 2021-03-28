Martin defends decision to back Hazel Chu's Seanad bid

Arts Minister Catherine Martin has defended her decision to back Hazel Chu’s bid for Seanad Éireann, against the express wishes of party leader Eamon Ryan.

Ms Martin, Green Party deputy leader, has revealed she has called on three senators — minister Pippa Hackett, Pauline O’Reilly and Roisin Garvey — to witdraw a motion of no confidence they tabled in Ms Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin.

She said the proposed vote is unnecessary "and it really sadly distracted from the wonderful achievement of the climate bill".

"I as deputy leader have asked the three senators to withdraw that motion of no confidence,” she said.

Defending her decision to back Ms Chu, Ms Martin said she was asked to back a candidacy and she did that to help promote more women in politics.

I am a woman in politics who has spent her life seeking to support women getting into politics, this goes to the core of me. I have to be true to myself.

Ms Martin’s comments come as the Green’s national coordinator has called on all party members to avoid speaking in public over the split within the party, which has dominated headlines for a week.

In her letter to members, seen by the Irish Examiner, Bláithín Gallagher said she wanted to provide clarification on current and recent issues that have arisen in the media.

The only body within the party that can decide on organising or holding a selection convention is the party’s executive committee. She said at a meeting of the executive on March 13, there was “a lively discussion" on the motion.

"On the one hand, it was confirmed that no electoral pact existed with the other two government partners. At the same time, the coalition partners had asked for support on this.

“On the other hand, it was questioned why, in the absence of a pact, we would not run a candidate, especially for the seat that was not previously held by a government senator,” her letter states.

Lord Mayor of Dublin and Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu speaking to media in St Stephens Green after securing nominations to run as an unofficial Green Party candidate for the Seanad by-election. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

"On Monday, March 21, the cathaoirleach, Hazel Chu, announced that she had decided to run as an independent candidate for the Seanad. The cathaoirleach has not requested endorsement from the party."

I ask that we all please refrain from making public comments on what is an internal party matter. This is an internal party discussion.

"As National Coordinator, I am asking you, in the name of preserving the integrity and unity of this party, to please follow due process, to which everyone has a right,” she said.

She said public discussion and or speculation, without due process, "do not match the standards set for the behaviour that we try to achieve within this grassroots party".

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped to just 11% in the latest Business Post/Red C poll while its coalition partners have gained ground.

Fine Gael is up by one point to 30%, putting it slightly ahead of Sinn Féin at 29%. The Green Party’s support level has recovered and is up by two points to 5%.

Support for independent TDs, who remain a considerable and vocal presence in the Dáil, is down by one point to 11 %.

The Social Democrats has dropped one point to 5% on this occasion with Labour stuck on 4%. The support for Solidarity-People Before Profit is unchanged on 2% as is Aontú.