Opposition concerned about Humphreys combining Justice with Social Protection duties

Fears have been expressed that social protection minister Heather Humphreys will have too much on her plate when she takes over the Justice portfolio after Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave.

In an unprecedented move, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that Ms McEntee will remain as a minister without portfolio for the duration of her paid six-month leave, which is due to start on May 1.

“We want to make sure that having a family is in no way in conflict with pursuing a career in public life,” he said.

Ms Humphreys will assume the duties of justice minister in addition to her current duties as social protection minister.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith congratulated Ms McEntee on her pending birth, but expressed “alarm” that Ms Humphreys will have two very large portfolios to contend with, leading to “things falling between the cracks”.

“It is not the individual, but the portfolio that she has,” said Ms Smith. "She already looks after social protection, and now with justice — which is another very large portfolio — I raised concerns about how can this be done and is it feasible.

It strikes me that this would make neither job especially looked-after, in the context of two big portfolios.

“Helen McEntee outlined a very ambitious plan for justice in 2021, so I am concerned that major issues will be dealt with by one individual with two large departments,” she added.

“It is a huge amount of responsibility for one person.”

For her part, Ms Humphreys said: “I am really honoured to be asked to serve as Minister for Justice while my colleague and friend Helen McEntee takes maternity leave. Helen has shone a spotlight on what is a major barrier to women entering public life.”

Hildegarde Naughton. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Super junior minister Hildegarde Naughton will be temporarily assigned to the Department of Justice for the duration of Ms McEntee’s maternity leave and will be delegated responsibilities which will be proposed by Ms Humphreys and approved by Government in the normal way.

Ms Humphreys will have lead political responsibility for the Department of Justice, and in particular, matters relating to security and policing. She will bring to Cabinet all proposed judicial appointments.

Ms Naughton will have responsibility for the courts and criminal justice legislation, for all proposed non-judicial appointments, along with annual reports from agencies and bodies in the criminal justice sector, and most legislation relating to the criminal justice sector, including responding to Private Members’ Bills.

Junior justice minister James Browne will temporarily take expanded responsibilities in relation to civil justice and immigration matters. This will include annual reports from agencies and bodies in the civil justice sector, and most legislation relating to the civil justice sector, including responding to Private Member’s Bills.

All these temporary arrangements will cease on November 1, 2021, when Ms McEntee returns from maternity leave.

In her statement, Ms McEntee said: “While I am very thankful to all my colleagues for their help and co-operation in accommodating me, it is clear that the lack of provision for maternity, paternity, and other types of leave for those in public life is an issue that needs a long-term solution."