Extended opening hours planned for pubs and clubs

Pubs and clubs will soon see extended opening hours, according to the Minister for Justice.

Helen McEntee is laying out her new justice plan today. It will include over 200 actions, including extended licensing hours and reducing the cost of the justice system for civilians.

"It's not about encouraging people to go out late on a Sunday night to get up for work on a Monday morning," she said.

The minister said it is 'about reforming licensing laws' for modern purposes. Many of the laws are based on legislation from 1833.

Acknowledging that the industry remains shuttered, Ms McEntee said this will give the sector a boost when it reopens.

"What I want to say purely to that industry, is that when you get back on your feet, we're going to be there to support you, because we have fantastic musicians, artists, DJs promoters, people working in this industry who are going to need more support when Covid finishes and that's what this legislation is about," she said.

The justice plan also includes a scheme to regularise 17,000, people who are undocumented, during the pandemic, the Department of Justice has given assurances there will be no deportations during Covid level 5 restrictions.

Ms McEntee said they need to take a 'compassionate approach' given the current scenario.

"What I want to do here is to show the same compassion to people living in this country, contributing to this community, their children are growing up, that we are asking for Irish citizens living in the US who are undocumented as well," Ms McEntee said.

"We have been working on, for some time, a scheme that will allow undocumented people to apply through a particular system, and that they would be able to hopefully become Irish citizen.

"I want to give that assurance that people will be protected in the meantime; that they will be able to access and apply for this scheme later on this year, and obviously it will take some time depending on how many apply, but we are expecting potentially up to 17,000 people, but potentially 3000 of those which are children to apply for the scheme and to benefit from this scheme. "