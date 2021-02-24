Tánaiste told people 'sick and tired' of the Government

Leo Varadkar told Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting criticisms were valid and would be taken on board
Fine Gael TDs and senators told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that people have lost faith in the Government, sources said. 

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 20:41
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The public is losing confidence in the Government, the Fine Gael parliamentary party has been warned.

TDs and senators tonight told Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that people were "sick and tired" of the current Government, sources said. 

It is understood that some of the strongest criticisms came from Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, who the membership said was "livid", and criticised Taoiseach Micheál Martin's "appalling" performance on media and in public in the last week.

Members are understood to have raised concern with what they felt was Fine Gael taking the blame for  Fianna Fáil ministers' mistakes. 

Senator Regina Doherty is understood to have told the meeting that "some ministers drive people off their heads" and "throw others under the bus". 

Sources said that Ms Doherty did not name any member of Cabinet, but one said that it was "pretty clear" that she was referring to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Former Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring warned that "people have lost" in their faith in the Government, adding that the last fortnight was "a disgrace".

MEP Frances Fitzgerald is believed to have criticised Tuesday's Living With Covid update, saying that the state of the nation-style address was "losing its effectiveness".

Eoghan Murphy is believed to have told the meeting that the plan's "lack of metrics" was an issue and said that people were now breaching Covid-19 guidelines in a different way than before "as if to say 'Government be damned'".

The Tánaiste said the criticisms were justified and would be taken on board.

