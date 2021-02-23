Stephen Donnelly under fire for latest communications gaffe

Health minister's forced to clarify remarks after a series of botched Covid communications by Government
Stephen Donnelly under fire for latest communications gaffe

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was forced to clarify comments he made suggesting talks between the Minister for Education and teaching unions on schools reopening had not concluded.

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 09:11
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is under fresh fire after he was forced to clarify comments he made suggesting talks between the minister for education and teaching unions on schools reopening had not concluded.

On RTÉ TV on Monday night, Mr Donnelly said an issue had arisen that evening which meant Norma Foley was still negotiating with unions ahead of the Government's announcement later today.

His clarification is the latest in a series of botched communications incidences by Government in the past week.

On social media after his appearance on the Claire Byrne Live show, Mr Donnelly said: "Clarification re return of schools and meetings with the teaching unions concluded early this afternoon. Government intends making an announcement after Cabinet in line with plans as already outlined."

Ms Foley’s spokesman issued a statement which said: “Talks concluded with the unions early Monday afternoon. The department will be making an announcement after Cabinet that is in line with the Government's Living With Covid Plan.” 

Opposition reaction

The opposition hit out at the confusion caused by Mr Donnelly's comments at a time when people are already under severe strain.

Earlier on TV, Mr Donnelly said Ms Foley “is still in negotiations” with the teachers’ union and the matter is not yet agreed.

He said that comments from another government minister, Josepha Madigan, at teatime to the effect the deal was done were made in good faith, but a late issue arose and has meant talks are still ongoing.

“As of just two hours ago, Minister Foley is still in negotiations with the unions on this, and Cabinet hopes to be in a position to announce something tomorrow ,” Mr Donnelly said.

“I have kids in some of those classes so I very much hope so myself.

"But all I can say is I wanted to double-check before I came on the show what I could say, what was going to be agreed by Cabinet, and what I was told was that the talks are still ongoing, and certainly what minister Foley wants to be able to announce, what Cabinet want to be able to announce is the reopening,” Mr Donnelly said.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly told the Irish Examiner: "The Minister mis-spoke – he was advised before going on air that union officials were going back to their executives with the proposals and understood this to be that the process was not complete."

Read More

Living with Covid plan to focus on schools, childcare, and non-virus hospital patients

More in this section

School stock Q&A: What the revised ‘Living with Covid’ plan contains
Martin must not fluff his lines on new Living with Covid plan Martin must not fluff his lines on new Living with Covid plan
Minister insists Stardust public hearings will begin in April Minister insists Stardust public hearings will begin in April
#covid-19schoolseducationperson: stephen donnellyperson: norma foley
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020

Opposition says hotel quarantine legislation does not go far enough

READ NOW

Latest

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices