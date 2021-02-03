Varadkar says decision on whether Taoiseach goes on US St Patrick’s Day trip is 'above his pay grade'

If the Taoiseach makes the annual trip next month, he would be the first foreign leader to meet new US president Joe Biden
Micheál Martin has said he would like to make the journey to meet Joe Biden, but it will depend on the circumstances at the time. Picture: Evan Vucci, AP

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 16:46
Caitlín Griffin

Leo Varadkar has said any decision on whether the Taoiseach should go to Washington for the St Patrick's Day trip is above his pay grade.

No call has been made on whether Micheál Martin will visit the White House next month as both sides assess the health situation.

When the Tánaiste was asked if he would go if he were still Taoiseach, he said: “I honestly don’t know whether that trip is possible or not. That’s a matter for the Taoiseach, it’s above my pay grade now.” 

It comes after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he believes Mr Martin should go to Washington next month.

However, Mr Coveney said the Taoiseach should only carry out the traditional St Patrick's Day visit to the US "in a way that is safe".

If he makes the traditional trip next month, Mr Martin will be the first foreign leader to meet with new US president Joe Biden.

Mr Martin has said he would like to make the journey, but it will depend on the circumstances at the time:"St Patrick's Day is an honoured tradition in the relationship between the US and Ireland, so our officials will engage," he told CNN last week.

"Obviously, Covid may very well have an impact on that. But I do think both of us are very keen to cement Ireland's relationship with the United States. 

"It is an important relationship in the modern era — it has cultural and artistic manifestations, it has economic manifestations."

