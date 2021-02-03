Government faces criticism over quarantining legislation

Opposition leaders quizzed Taoiseach Micheál Martin on delay in implementing mandatory quarantine 
Government faces criticism over quarantining legislation

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said mandatory quarantine was a 'no-brainer'. Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 14:22
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government's quarantine proposal was "not thought out", the leader of Sinn Féin has told the Dáil.

Mary Lou McDonald asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin during Leaders' Questions why the system is not up and running over a week after it was announced. Justice Minister Helen McEntee said on Tuesday it would take a number of weeks to draft primary legislation to allow the country to detain travellers.

The Government last week announced a system of quarantine for those who do not have a negative PCR test or are coming from Brazil or South Africa. However, it will not be in place until early March, it is understood.

"It is now six weeks since the more transmissible UK variant was found here.

Ms McDonald pointed out that the Taoiseach had previously told her the system would "not take a number of weeks to implement", which it will.

The Taoiseach responded that gardaí had "already taken steps on foreign travel" and that the legislation would be brought to the Dáil "very quickly".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there were 'compelling legal reasons' not to impose a full system of mandatory quarantine. Picture: Moya Nolan

On self-isolation, the Taoiseach said "policing someone in their bedroom" does "raise obvious challenges". He said the majority of the 800 or so people who landed at Dublin Airport on Monday were Irish citizens who had gone abroad on holidays. Measures to allow gardaí fine people who undertake unnecessary travel an increased €500 are expected to be signed later this week.

Mr Martin said there were "compelling legal reasons" not to impose a full system of mandatory quarantine, something Ms McDonald called a "no-brainer".

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said "nobody knows what the Taoiseach is talking about".

The Government's failure to address foreign travel is the biggest single failure throughout this pandemic. People are getting sick of making sacrifices and they expect that the Government will play its part in doing the things it should be doing.

"We're now in a third lockdown with no prospect of getting out of it for the foreseeable future."

Ms Shortall said the messaging from the Government on home quarantining was "confusing" and said ministers had offered different advice. She said there had been "no enforcement" of previous advice around restricting movements, particularly around Christmas.

Mr Martin said the "common sense and practicalities" of policing someone "in their bedroom" meant there was "a balance to be struck" between civil liberties and public health.

Ms Shortall replied that this showed the system of home quarantine was unenforceable and the need for mandatory hotel quarantine.

Family Notices