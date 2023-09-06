'She was a very gifted young girl': Victim of Fountainstown tragedy named locally

Emily Roman was a 2nd class student at Templebreedy National School. Tomorrow would have been her 8th birthday
'She was a very gifted young girl': Victim of Fountainstown tragedy named locally

Emily Roman got into difficulty swimming off Fountainstown yesterday afternoon. Picture: David Creedon

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 11:48
Steven Heaney and Eoin English

The young girl who died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Fountainstown beach has been named locally as Emily Roman. 

Emily was a 2nd class pupil at Templebreedy National School in nearby Crosshaven. She was a twin and tomorrow would have been her 8th birthday.

In a statement this morning, the school said it was "in shock and utterly devastated" at Emily's tragic death and "heartbroken" for her family and loved ones.

The school said Emily and her twin brother Jeremy had joined the school in Junior Infants in 2020. 

School principal Doris Bryan, who was also Emily's teacher, described Emily as "kind, with a bubbly personality."

She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends.

"She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl," she said.

On behalf of the school, Mr Bryan extended her deepest sympathies Emily’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister, Inga, and her twin brother, Jeremy. 

"We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened," she said. 

"Our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones."

Shock and devastation

The Church of Ireland school said it has implemented a Critical Incident Plan, and that psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) attended the school this morning to support and advise staff and pupils during this difficult time. 

"Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through. We are all, however, in shock and devastated," said patron of the school, Bishop Paul Colton.

He extended his sympathies to Emily's family and friends, everyone at Templebreedy National School, and the local community. 

"A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day," he said. 

Bishop Colson also said his thoughts were with the emergency services personnel who responded to Tuesday's tragedy. 

"I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals."

A search operation was initiated at around 4.30pm yesterday after Emily got into difficulty in the water off Fountainstown Beach. Her body was recovered around 7.45pm and brought to Cork University Hospital, where an autopsy will take place in due course.

Read More

Cork creche to stay open with new operators set to take over

More in this section

'We’re not taking this lying down' — Staff and families fight to keep Cork creche open Cork creche to stay open with new operators set to take over
Firefighters in Cork City accept WRC proposal to end four-month long industrial dispute Firefighters in Cork City accept WRC proposal to end four-month long industrial dispute
Body of young girl recovered after search operation off Cork coast Body of young girl recovered after search operation off Cork coast
#Cork - NewsPlace: FountainstownPlace: Cork
'She was a very gifted young girl': Victim of Fountainstown tragedy named locally

Autopsy due on body of girl, 8, recovered from the water off Cork coast

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd