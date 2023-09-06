'She was a very gifted young girl': Victim of Fountainstown tragedy named locally

The young girl who died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Fountainstown beach has been named locally as Emily Roman.

Emily was a 2nd class pupil at Templebreedy National School in nearby Crosshaven. She was a twin and tomorrow would have been her 8th birthday.

In a statement this morning, the school said it was "in shock and utterly devastated" at Emily's tragic death and "heartbroken" for her family and loved ones.

The school said Emily and her twin brother Jeremy had joined the school in Junior Infants in 2020.

School principal Doris Bryan, who was also Emily's teacher, described Emily as "kind, with a bubbly personality."

She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends.

"She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl," she said.

On behalf of the school, Mr Bryan extended her deepest sympathies Emily’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister, Inga, and her twin brother, Jeremy.

"We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened," she said.

"Our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones."

Shock and devastation

The Church of Ireland school said it has implemented a Critical Incident Plan, and that psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) attended the school this morning to support and advise staff and pupils during this difficult time.

"Most of us cannot begin to imagine the suffering that this family must now be going through. We are all, however, in shock and devastated," said patron of the school, Bishop Paul Colton.

He extended his sympathies to Emily's family and friends, everyone at Templebreedy National School, and the local community.

"A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day," he said.

Bishop Colson also said his thoughts were with the emergency services personnel who responded to Tuesday's tragedy.

"I am also very conscious of the role played by the first responders, some of whom I know personally, and everyone in the rescue services and I’m conscious of the impact a tragedy such as this has on each of them as individuals."

A search operation was initiated at around 4.30pm yesterday after Emily got into difficulty in the water off Fountainstown Beach. Her body was recovered around 7.45pm and brought to Cork University Hospital, where an autopsy will take place in due course.