Dublin busker makes video appeal to help find friend missing in Cork City

A Dublin musician has made a video appeal to help find his friend who went missing in Cork City.

John Keaveney, 43, was last seen shortly after midnight on Monday morning in the McCurtain Street area of the city.

Dublin busker Mick McLoughlin - known as Mick the Busker - posted a video on his Facebook page saying that his family are very worried and are asking for any information that might help find him.

“Some of you have seen the post I posted about John being missing, he’s still missing,” said Mr McLoughlin.

"He’s been missing from McCurtain Street in Cork and his family are very worried.

"Help us find him.”

John had been seen in the Wilton area earlier on Sunday. It is understood the man is from Dublin and was on holiday in Cork.

He is described as being 5'9" in height and has a slim build. He has brown eyes and is bald.

When last seen, John was wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield garda station on 021 455 8510, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.