Appeal issued as gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing in Cork

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a man missing from Cork.
John Keaveney, 43, was last seen shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning in the McCurtain street area of the city.
He was reported missing from his home in Wilton at 9.30pm on Monday.
John is described as being 5'9" in height and has a slim build. He has brown eyes and is bald.
When last seen, John was wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.
Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield garda station on 021 455 8510, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.