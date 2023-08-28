Clare gardaí investigate after shot fired and 'extensive damage' caused to homes

Gardaí are investigating a series of disturbances which occurred in Clare on Sunday evening, including the discharge of a firearm and criminal damage done to several houses and vehicles.
Shortly after 6pm, gardaí said they received reports of people in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon in possession of a number of weapons, including at least one firearm.
Gardaí said extensive damage was caused to "several domestic residences and vehicles", before a firearm was discharged.
Following the incidents, a man aged in his 50s was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A Garda spokesperson said that a number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination, and that investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda Station.
Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses to any of last night's incidents to come forward.
Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday evening have been asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.
Anyone with any information should contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.