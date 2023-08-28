Classmates of Clonmel crash victims say they 'lit up every room'

Friends and former classmates of Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey at the Presentation Convent in Clonmel have paid tribute to the paid pair, saying they were "the loveliest girls you could ever meet."

Grace McSweeney, 18, and Zoey Coffey, 18, died along with Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, in the crash in Clonmel on Friday night.

The teenagers had received their Leaving Certificate results earlier in the day and were heading to an exam results celebration when the tragic accident occurred.

On Sunday night, hundreds gathered at Kickham Plaza in the town for a vigil in their memory.

"If you were ever upset they would be the first to be there for you, always a smile on their faces, and wouldn’t have a bad word to say,” former classmate Kaitlyn Conway said of Grace and Zoey.

A picture of Zoey Coffey on display at Sunday's vigil. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Laura Cooney, who also went to school with the pair said they had "such a positive impact and they were so kind to everyone and they never had any issue.

"They were just so kind and so nice and it's just very hard to believe they're gone."

“I just want to say about Zoey, she lit up every room she walked in, she was the life and soul of the party. She was just like a mammy to us all," said former classmate Enya Gilligan.

"If we ever needed anything, we'd go to her. And Grace, she was the hardest-working person I think I've ever met in my life.

It is just so upsetting to see that their lives were taken so soon in such a tragic way.

The three friends told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland how Zoey Coffey joked about everything and how she thought of everyone before herself. They said Zoey was a really good organiser and would be the first person to wish a classmate happy birthday.

They said that Grace McSweeney was "a comforting and comfortable person" who had a calming energy about here.

Kaitlyn, Laura and Enya said the south Tipperary community, still reeling from Friday's accident, was heartened by the support from people all around the country.

They said Zoey and Grace had always been "joined at the hip" and that there was some comfort to know the best friends were now together forever.

A picture of Grace McSweeney on display at Sunday's vigil at Kickham Plaza. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Their three classmates said it meant a lot that so many people had turned out at Sunday's vigil to remember Grace, Zoey, Nicole, and Luke.

The Leaving Cert results were now “just a few numbers on a piece of paper", the trio said.

The tragic events of Friday night highlighted the importance of family and friends and health.

“At the end of the day if things didn’t go your way, all we need is each other.," they said.

It puts things into perspective. Life is too short to be worrying about things.

"This is meant to be the best day of their lives and it took a turn for the worst for us all.”

Kaitlyn, Laura and Enya said the day would no longer be remembered as the day they got their Leaving Cert results, it would be the day “we lost four amazing people in our community.”

Pupils from the class of 2023 at Clonmel Presentation Secondary School in lilac jumpers at the vigil remember the four young people who died on Friday night. Picture: Garrett White/ Collins Photos

Several classmates who attended Sunday's vigil wore distinctive pink and lilac hoodies bearing the words Class of 2023, which had been organised by Zoey.

“When she really wanted something done, she was going to do it. She was so organised. That just shows what type of person she was. She was a worker," her classmates added.

All three said the Presentation Convent's Class of 2023 had been “so close” but they were even closer now, “by each other’s side. We’re here for each other.”