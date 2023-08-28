Clonmel tragedy: ‘In the space of 24 hours, your whole world can change’

Large crowds gathered amid emotional scenes in Clonmel last night, as the community rallied together following the tragic loss of four young people in a road crash on Friday evening.

Masses earlier on Sunday had honoured Luke McSweeney, 24, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey, and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, who died while on the way to celebrate receiving their Leaving Cert exam results.

Among the hundreds in attendance at the vigil at Kickham Plaza were classmates of Grace, Zoey, and Nicole, friends of Luke, and first responders.

Young people were seen hugging and comforting each other as the service began wit h a hymn.

A photo of Grace McSweeney at Sunday's vigil in Clonmel Co Tipperary. Pictures: Brian Lawless/PA

Clonmel mayor Richie Molloy addressed the vigil by saying that the tragedy was the worst in living memory.

He said some of the family members of the four young people who were killed in the crash were present at the vigil.

He added: “It’s very hard to know what the families are feeling this evening, and while we can imagine, it’s very hard to know.

“All I can say as the mayor, the people of the town really want to show the families the feeling of unity.”

Fr Michael Toomey, who is a chaplain at CBS High School, said that everyone in Clonmel, Ballypatrick, and across the country has been left speechless by the tragedy.

He added: “Particularly young people here tonight, I see the grieving process that many of you are experiencing, you’re probably going through shock or pain or denial.

Luke McSweeney's photo on display at the vigil in Clonmel on Sunday evening.

“If this applies to you, then you have begun what we call the grieving journey, the journey which will have most, if not all, of these emotions at different times in the days and years ahead.”

He said that some people will be struggling to make sense of it, and wondering: “Why them?”

“The question we will certainly never get the answer to, not in this life anyway,” he added.

Fr Toomey told the crowd gathered at a vigil that the deaths of four young people was like “a massive stone” disrupting still water, and had sent “shockwaves right across our family, our schools, our town, our country”.

He urged people in the community to “stick together” in the time ahead.

The vigil in Clonmel closed with the playing of the song ‘Rise Up’ by Andra Day, prompting tears from some of the people in the crowd.

Nicole Murphy's picture on display during the vigil attended by thousands of people in Clonmel.

At 10.30am on Monday, a Mass in their honour will be offered and broadcast on the RTÉ News Now channel, according to Fr Toomey.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign books of condolence at council offices from 11am on Monday.

In a posting on RIP.ie, the McSweeney family said it was with “great regret we announce the untimely deaths of 24-year-old Luke McSweeney and his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney following a tragic car accident”.

The post said they will be “sadly missed and their precious short lives will never be forgotten” by their family and large circle of friends. The post said that funeral arrangements were to follow.

As the local community reels from the tragedy, tributes poured in from around the country.

Zoey Coffey memorialised at the vigil in Clonmel Co Tipperary on Sunday evening.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among those who expressed their condolences and deepest sympathies with the families and local community.

Mr Varadkar said: “For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.”

President Higgins said: “The grief that has been expressed by the community is nearly unbearable and I send my deepest sympathies to their families, their whole community, those in their year in school and the whole school, it’s pupils and management.”

Staff and students affected by the tragedy will be provided with psychological support, according to Education Minister Norma Foley.

“School communities in Ireland are akin to tight-knit families and I know this morning that staff, students, parents, and guardians will be united in their grief and utter devastation at this tragic and sudden loss of life,” she said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris described the incident as “devastating news”.

“Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration, and excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”

At the Clonmel vigil, Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan spoke of the 'four beautiful young lives' of the deceased young people and urged people to pray, saying that 'their families will struggle on' with people’s prayers. Picture: Garrett White/Collins

Fr Billy Meehan, parish priest at St Mary’s in Clonmel, said he gave the last rites to the victims at the scene of the crash on Friday night.

He had a link to the McSweeney family, having baptised Luke and married his parents.

Fr Meehan said the whole Clonmel community was behind the families and supporting them.

“It brings home to us how fickle life can be, that in the space of 24 hours your whole world can change around,” he told RTÉ radio.

“The guards called me out last Friday night to tell me that there was an accident over at Hillview.

“I didn’t know what I was facing or who was involved in the accident.

Presentation Secondary School's 'class of 2023' grieving for their classmate Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, Grace McSweeney, and her brother Luke McSweeney, all of whom died in the crash on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

“But when I got there and the guards told me who they were, I realised then who they were and it suddenly dawned on me: Here was I, 24 years ago and 18 years ago, I had baptised Luke into the faith and set them on their faith journey, and here I was giving them absolution and anointing them as they were laid out on the tarmac at Hillview.”

There has been a sharp rise in the number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year compared to previous years, and the Road Safety Authority extended its own condolences at this latest tragedy.

RSA chairwoman Liz O’Donnell said: “I am utterly saddened by the tragic accident that claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel. I want to convey my deepest sympathies and those of the Road Safety Authority to the family and friends of those whose lives were lost, along with the entire community affected by this tragedy.”