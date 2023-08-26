Clonmel principal pays tribute to 'beautiful, kind and vibrant' students Zoey and Grace

The principal of a school in Clonmel has paid tribute to two of its "beautiful", "kind" and "vibrant" Leaving Cert students who lost their lives in a devastating road collision on Friday night after receiving their results earlier that day.

Zoey Coffey and Grace McSweeney lost their lives in yesterday evening’s tragic accident in Tipperary, along with Grace’s brother, Luke McSweeney and Nicole Murphy, a student from neighbouring school Loreto.

“Today, our school and our town are covered in a cloud of sadness and devastation,” said principal of Presentation Secondary School Michael O’Loughlin.

“Zoey and Grace received their Leaving Cert results yesterday and were about to embark on a new chapter in their lives.”

“A day of celebration is now replaced by unbearable grief and a sense of great loss for our local community.”

“Our school community is in mourning today,"” Mr. O’Loughlin said in a statement on behalf of the school.

“No words can express our sorrow, pain, and grief,” he added.

“Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students loved by everyone who met them and achieved such excellent results on Friday.

“Both girls were absolutely thrilled with their results and were looking forward to new, exciting times ahead.”

Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoe Coffey, 18, Nicole Murphy, 18, and Luke McSweeney, 24, who died in a crash in Clonmel on Friday. Pictures: Garda Info

Grace was a gentle and kind person, he added.

“She was thoughtful, considerate, and hard working. Grace was a gifted gymnast and dancer, and a very good student who had a positive impact on everyone she encountered."

“Zoey’s personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and determined.”

“Zoey was a diligent worker and was very popular with her peers and her teachers. She was central in all aspects of school life in Presentation.” Staff, students, and members of the Board of Management of Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel are devastated by this terrible news, he said.

“We want to express our sincere sympathy to the Coffey/Fraher, McSweeney and Murphy families.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Loreto Secondary School and the CBS High School communities who have also been deeply affected by this tragedy.”

Psychologists will be supporting students and staff at the school in the coming days, and it will remain open for support, advice and guidance.

“In gathering together, we want to hold one another, to grieve and to offer support. And as a Catholic school, we want to be together and to feel the closeness of God who cares for us.”