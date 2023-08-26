'Heartbreaking news on what should have been a day of joy': Tributes to Clonmel crash victims

The whole country is with the victims of the devastating collision in Clonmel last night in which four young people lost their lives, as well as with their their school, their families, and their community, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The four young people had been travelling to a Leaving Cert celebration event at the time of the crash.

The three female passengers were Leaving Cert students attending different schools in the town, while the driver, in his early 20s, was a brother of one of the girls.

It's understood the driver and his sister were from a well-known family in the town.

On Saturday morning, Mr Varadkar paid tribute to those who died, expressing condolences to their families, and the Clonmel community.

"Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood," he said.

For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

Mr Varadkar said "the thoughts of the whole country" were with the victims, their school, their families, and the community of Clonmel.

"I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community," he added.

"We must come together in times such as this."

Psychological support will be provided to staff and students affected by the devastating single-vehicle collision in Clonmel last night in which four young people lost their lives.

'Saddened beyond measure'

Minister for Education Norma Foley. File Picture: Chaney/ Collins Photos

On Saturday, Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed that the Department of Education, through the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS), will provide essential supports to staff and students over the coming period.

“I am saddened beyond measure to learn of the terrible tragedy in Clonmel,” Ms. Foley said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the families, friends and school community as we mourn the loss of the three leaving certificate students.”

“I also wish to extend my condolences to the family of the fourth occupant of the car.”

This is heart-breaking news on what should have been a day of enormous celebration and joy for the class of 2023, the Minister added.

“School communities in Ireland are akin to tight-knit families and I know this morning that staff, students, parents and guardians will be united in their grief and utter devastation at this tragic and sudden loss of life.”

The grief felt by those affected by the loss of four young lives is acute and we will do all that we can to support them at this sad and difficult time.

“May they rest in peace.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris described the incident as “devastating news”.

“Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration & excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness.

"Thinking of the families, friends & school community of the 4 young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking."