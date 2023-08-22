Wheelspins in cemetery at Cork city funeral prompt calls for new rules

New rules to control vehicular access to Cork city’s cemeteries are required, a city councillor has said, after wheelspins were performed in a car which drove into a cemetery during a recent funeral.

Footage has emerged of someone revving a Toyota Altezza's engine and spinning its rear wheels repeatedly to burn rubber in the internal roads of Kilcully Cemetery on the city’s northside during a funeral, as mourners look on from just few feet away.

Clouds of smoke can be seen rising up from the wheels as the engine roars. Loud music which was being played over a sound system was drowned out by the sound of the revving engine and spinning wheels.

Video footage of the wheelspin disturbance was featured in a video tribute to a deceased man who was buried in late July. The video was then posted on a social media site.

The incident was then brought to the attention of independent city councillor, Ken O’Flynn, by upset relatives of other people who are buried in Kilcully.

“Numerous reports have been received from concerned citizens, particularly elderly individuals, who witnessed the distressing state of the cemetery during the disturbances. Many were left in tears," he said.

“These disturbances have not only shown a complete disregard for the local community, but they have also caused significant distress and upset to individuals with loved ones buried in the cemetery.

“It is crucial that prompt action be taken to ensure the sanctity and peacefulness of the cemetery is upheld.”

He has now tabled a motion for discussion at Cork City Council calling for improved regulations to preserve the solemnity and respect of the city’s cemeteries.

He wants a restriction on vehicle access to the cemeteries, with exceptions only for the vehicles of funeral directors and stonemasons.

“All cars and horses should be prohibited from entering the cemetery grounds, except during funeral processions — to minimise disturbances and maintain a calm atmosphere for visitors,” he said.

“The use of stereos, karaoke machines, and any other music equipment should be limited to burial ceremonies only to ensure that the cemetery remains a place of tranquillity and respect."

He has called on his fellow councillors to support the motion, which is likely to be discussed when full council meetings resume in September.