Inland Fisheries Ireland probing pollution in Cork suburb

A 1.5km stretch of pollution in one of the tributaries of the River Lee in Cork is being investigated by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

IFI Inspectors have confirmed the pollution led to a long section of the Glashaboy River suffering from a blue-grey discoloration.

They said no fish fatalities have been recorded and that inspectors do not yet know the source or cause of the pollution.

An IFI spokesperson said: “The IFI is investigating a water pollution incident which took place on Monday in Glanmire, Co Cork.

The organisation said that it was first alerted to the incident by “multiple calls” to its hotline number.

One of the members of the public who raised the alarm was James Dunlea Carsales Glanmire boss, James Dunlea.

“I spotted it around 8.30am on Monday," he said.

“The river was a sort of fluorescent green.

“There was no smell and you see small fish coming up for air and gasping.

“At one point, there were about 50 crows and seagulls all picking off the fish, who appeared to be dying.

"It cleared up around 11.30am but then the tide came on and the pollutant, whatever it was, returned."

He added: "Inland Fisheries Ireland were brilliant. Of all the people who were called, they were out there very quickly.

"I know they are saying there have been no fish fatalities but there must have been."

The IFI spokesperson said: “Staff were on the scene after the reports came in.

"The incident occurred on the tidal section of the Glashaboy River downstream from the bridge in Glanmire.

“The freshwater part of the Glashaboy River upstream was not impacted by the pollution."

They added: “IFI staff have taken water samples for analysis.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of the pollution incident at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to thank the members of the public who made contact about the incident.”