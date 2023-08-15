Cork’s Marina Market to host one of Culture Night's 19 late-night 'flagship events'

Cork’s Marina Market is to come alive for a late-night event next month as towns, cities, and villages across Ireland gear up to celebrate the 18th Culture Night.

The one night for all, which originally started in 40 venues in Dublin’s Temple Bar in 2006, is now an all-island celebration with events happening late into the night.

Next month will see a broad range of people and spaces including artists, performing groups, museums, sports clubs, libraries, community groups, transport companies, and schools come together to curate thousands of free events.

Following the success of last year’s Culture Night Late, which saw a series of events running later into the night and early hours than previous years, this year will see an expansion.

Included in that will be Cork’s Marina Market, which will “come alive” for Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret.

Organisers have described the event as “a pic’n’mix of sights and splendours featuring drag royalty, circus curiosities and burlesque beauties.”

Meanwhile in Limerick, Hip Hop On Stage and Dance Limerick will present Culture Shock Jam Dance featuring Afropopcity, the Irish Beatbox Association and DJ Safari.

In Kerry, Tralee will see experimental circus performers alongside electronic composition presented by National Circus Festival.

The expansion of late-night events on Culture Night is due to additional support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Night Time Economy Taskforce. Culture Minister Catherine Martin said the funding will support 19 “flagship arts events” across Ireland.

“Culture Night is always a major highlight in the cultural calendar, and I look forward to seeing people across Ireland celebrating One Night For All on Friday 22nd of September. This year’s fantastic programme will see events take place in villages, towns and cities across the country,” she said.

Ms Martin said the “innovative and inclusive” events highlight the key role the cultural sector has in realising the Government’s vision for a “vibrant and safe” Night-Time Economy.

“I am thrilled that additional funding from my department for the Culture Night Late scheme will support 19 flagship arts events across Ireland that will begin after 9pm and continue late into the night,” she said.

Directed by the Arts Council, Culture Night is organised in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations and introduces audiences to new venues and emerging talent.

Arts Council Director, Maureen Kennelly, said the night sees generations coming together.

“As well as the vast array of events showcasing our vibrant culture, one of my favourite things to see on Culture Night is generations of families and groups of friends, young and old, coming out to explore together and enjoy the richness and diversity of Ireland’s culture today.

“We in the Arts Council, as stewards, are delighted to bring this important collective cultural experience to life. This year we are celebrating Culture Night’s coming of age and I encourage everyone to come out on Friday, September 22nd, have fun and wish Culture Night a happy 18th birthday,” she said.

Read Mór

Separately, after a “hugely successful” debut in 2022, the Arts Council’s book-gifting project Read Mór will continue this year.

In partnership with the HSE Healthy Ireland, the campaign will bring Culture Night to those who can’t take part. A curated list of 30 titles from Ireland’s literary talent will be gifted to patients of seven selected hospitals nationally.

RTÉ will also broadcast across the evening from multiple regional venues, for those who cannot attend.