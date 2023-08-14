9/11 firefighters to visit Ireland's unique 'living memorial' in Kinsale

A contingent of Irish American New York city firefighters, some of whom responded to the 2001 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, are set to visit Ireland’s unique 9/11 ‘living memorial’ next week.

The FDNY Emerald Society, founded by Irish-born and Irish-American members of the New York City Fire Department (NYCFD), will visit the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance in Kinsale, Cork, for a special remembrance ceremony ahead of the 23rd anniversary of the deadly attacks which saw suicide attackers seize two passenger jets and crash them into the landmark World Trade Center skyscrapers, killing just over 2,600 people.

New York city lost 441 first responders – 343 of them firefighters who were trapped in or beneath the twin towers when they collapsed.

The attack remains one of the world’s deadliest terrorist attacks and one of the most traumatic events of the century.

Kinsale woman, Kathleen Murphy, who had been working as a nurse in Manhattan for four decades when the terrorist attack occurred, was so moved by the horror that she decided to establish a garden of remembrance on family land in Kinsale.

She planted 343 trees and installed a name plaque on each one to honour them, and Mychal Judge, chaplain to the New York City Fire Department, the first certified fatality of the atrocity.

When she died in 2011, responsibility for managing the garden was passed to her nephew, John Murphy, and his sister, Jane, who both live nearby.

John said the garden has been visited by hundreds of US visitors over the years, including many who lost loved ones or who knew victims of the 9/11 attacks, and that all who visit find it an incredibly moving experience to see how their loved ones have been remembered in such a unique way in the quiet rolling hills of the Irish countryside.

“We don’t advertise it. It’s just there. Word of it is spread mainly by word of mouth. It’s a very simple memorial really, but it’s unique and it is often very emotional for people who call,” he said.

Mr Murphy said he hopes to discuss with the visiting contingent next week his plans for enhancing the garden, whilst maintaining the dignity of the visitor experience.