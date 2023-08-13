Child critically injured in Cork traffic collision transferred to Temple Street

A child who was injured in a road traffic collision in Cork on Saturday morning has been transferred to Temple Street.

He remains in critical condition after the incident.

The child, who was cycling, was injured after a collision involving a car at approximately 9.20am on Saturday morning, on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout.

He was transferred from the scene to Cork University Hospital and has since been transferred to CHI at Temple Street.

The road was closed while the scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera/dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.