Little boy who died in quad bike accident on Kerry farm named

The little five year-old-boy who died following a quad bike accident on a farm in west Kerry has been named as George Francis Freddie Davenport.

He had been on holidays with his family visiting relatives.

The accident occurred at Cloghane near Castlegregory in west Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was fatally injured on private property. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the child passed away later from his injuries.

He was transferred to University Hospital Kerry (UHK) for a post-mortem examination. The matter is being treated as an accident.

According to his death notice which has now been published, George Francis Freddie Davenport, of Folkestone, Kent, and Liscarney, Cloghane, was one of four children.

He will be reposing at his grandparents' home in Liscarney, Cloghane from 2pm to 9pm on Wednesday after which he will be given a private burial.

Castlegregory parish priest, Fr Eamon Mulvihill, has urged everyone in the parish and diocese to remember the heartbroken family in their prayers over the coming difficult days.

The death notice said: "He is the dearly loved son of Laura and David, loving brother of Cian, Jake and Ellie-Rose. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his parents, brothers and sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, relatives and friends."

There is a link on his death notice on rip.ie to a section where members of the public can offer messages of sympathy and condolences to the little boy's family.

Hundreds of people had already taken the opportunity to share their support by Tuesday evening.