A five-year-old boy has died following an incident in Co Kerry.

Emergency services attended the scene at a property near Castlegregory on Sunday.

The boy later passed away from his injuries.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to offer support to the family.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.

"No further information is being made available at this time."