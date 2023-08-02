Closure of popular Cork creche causes 'stomach-churning' stress for parents

Parents in Cork have been left "heartbroken" and are under “stomach-churning” stress as a popular creche in Frankfield has announced it will close next month.

The Little Paradise Creche which has been open for 12 years cares for up to 85 children on its busier days and is now due to close on September 29, after the owner issued a letter to parents on Tuesday.

Dozens of parents are now scrambling to find alternative care for their children ahead of the closure with spaces in creches across Cork already scarce.

Ciara Ahearne who has two children in the creche said she is one of many parents who find themselves in an “awful situation” adding that the closure will be a massive loss to the community. She said no one has found alternative childcare yet.

"One of the parents said he rang every creche from here to Bandon and there was absolutely no chance of a space. Come September we are looking at unpaid leave, obviously for most of the mothers, or work doing some kind of flexibility with us,” she said.

Ms Ahearne said she and other parents have no family in Cork, making childcare an absolute must. “Some of us are definitely in very bad situations,” she said before adding that the news is “stomach-churning”.

Serena Coughlan who has two children currently attending the creche said she has been in tears since she received the news yesterday.

She said:

With no other creche taking on children, and some now not even letting us put our kids on waiting lists I'm looking at unemployment.

Ms Coughlan said she is heartbroken and worried while her two-year-old son is about to have his life “turned upside down”.

“He loves creche, he's learning and developing his social skills and he has a routine. He has his own little world with his buddies and teachers that doesn't involve us and now that will be taken from him. He won't understand,” she said.

The creche’s owner Tina Sherlock said she has been taking care of a family member for over 20 years while running the creche which has taken a toll on her health and wellbeing and has left her emotionally and physically worn out.

Ms Sherlock said the last two years have been very tough and stressful which has had an impact on her physical health, adding that she gave as much notice as she could.

Speaking on RedFM's Neil Prendeville Show, Ms Sherlock said: “I have to put my health first now, I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people and people are angry with me and upset and sad, but it’s either me or the creche.”

The parents impacted remain hopeful that someone will purchase the creche allowing it to continue operating. Although advertised as for sale for the last two years, with several interested buyers falling through, Ms Sherlock said “it’s never too late” for someone to purchase the business.

Local Independent Councillor Mick Finn said these are worrying times for the parents impacted.

“They are shocked at this closure, so late into the holiday period. Alternatives need to be found immediately so parents can plan for the autumn. A number of these early years facilities have closed in recent months — just as nursing homes have at the other end of the age scale — and deficits need to be filled.

“If Ireland is, according to Taoiseach, aspiring to be the best country for children to grow up in, I would suggest the foundation of childcare is the best place to start,” he said.