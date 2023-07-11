Short-term cosmetic works pledge for residents of rat-infested Cork flats

Short-term cosmetic works can be arranged to begin addressing a litany of shocking living conditions at a Cork flats complex pending decisions on an “appropriate long-term solution”.

That pledge to the Noonan’s Road flats residents came from the assistant chief executive of Cork City Council, Brian Geaney, on Monday following a residents’ protest at City Hall.

But Mr Geaney told city councillors that whatever long-term solution is decided, it will require a “significant funding commitment”.

Residents of the flats on Noonan’s Road, Dean St, and Fort St, took their protest for action to the steps of City Hall before Monday's council meeting.

They said their homes are unfit for human habitation, with many complaining of dampness and black mould in rooms, cracks in chimneys, water leaks, illegal dumping, single glazing, doors and windows not closing, water on electrics, claims of repeated infestations of rats and mice, and crumbling balconies.

William O’Brien, chairman of the residents’ group, presented a petition to the Lord Mayor, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, calling for action.

'Dire circumstances and frustration'

Sinn Féin Cllr Fiona Kerins told the council meeting she first attended a community meeting about conditions in the flats in 2004, and that it has been an issue for councillors of the south central ward ever since.

“We were always given the impression that funding was coming, but here we are now in 2023, and nothing,” she said.

“Out of sheer frustration, residents have organised themselves and presented a petition. I think due to the dire circumstances and frustration, and we owe it to the residents at this stage, we need a commitment to open lines of communication with residents, when is work going to happen, set out clear timelines. Communication is key because they have been ignored for so long.”

Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle said a retrofitting survey done on the flats last March has identified cost issues with completing the work on its open stairwells and balconies.

“We could be coming to a decision about is it cheaper to retrofit this housing or is it cheaper to build new housing in this area and that’s going to be a very difficult decision,” he said.

Independent Cllr Mick Finn said he has made 387 representations on behalf of the Noonan’s Road residents since he came into council in 2009.

“The same problems still prevail. I think what we need is what’s happening in Knocknaheeny — I think we have gone past retrofitting. I think we could be looking at a rebuild, moving people out and back in,” he said.

Mr Geaney said it is important to remember that the flats are peoples’ homes and that they are part of the community.

"So the key thing for us now is to come up with what that appropriate solution is, meet with elected members, and agree then a consultative forum to engage with residents going forward,” he said.

But he said he didn’t want the impression to be created that the council has “abandoned” the flats.

“That is certainly not the case, maintenance requests are being responded to,” he said.

Of the 728 heating, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical service requests from the flats since 2019, 596 or 82% have been resolved.