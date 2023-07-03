Red flag raised at popular East Cork beach over Lion's Mane Jellyfish sightings

A red flag has been put in place at a popular East Cork beach due to sightings of Lion's Mane jellyfish.

Cork County Council's beach lifeguard team raised the flag at Redbarn Beach in Youghal earlier today to warn people against entering the water at the beach.

The Lion's Mane is so named due to the striking orange/brown colour of its large bell, and its long, fine tentacles. It is the largest jellyfish found off the Irish coastline.

The animal can have up to 1,200 tentacles which reach up to three metres in length, and which can cause a powerful sting even if detached from the bell.

They are most-often spotted here from May until October.

According to the HSE, the Lion's Mane sting which can lead to nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms. It is not usually life-threatening, however.

According to a 2018 paper from researchers at NUI Galway, the best first aid treatment for a lion’s mane sting is to rinse the affected area vinegar, while taking care to remove tentacles.

The affected area should then be immersed in hot water of 45C for 30 to minutes, or a heat pack should be applied for the same period of time.