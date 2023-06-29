Family appeal for information on sailor who went missing during journey to West Cork

The family of an English sailor who went missing on a journey to West Cork 11 have issued an appeal for information amid fears for his safety.

Duncan Lougee from Suffolk set sail from Plymouth on June 18. He was taking part in the 2023 Jester Challenge - a non-racing 250 nautical mile sail to Baltimore in West Cork, via the Isles of Scilly. He was last seen near the Helford River in the south of England on the afternoon of Monday, June 19.

He had been due to complete the challenge on June 23, but he has not yet arrived in Baltimore. All of the other 42 vessels taking part in the challenge have been accounted for.

Mr Lougee was sailing aboard his 25-foot fibreglass Varne folkboat, 'Minke' which has a white hull and white sails. Its sail number is FB597.

The yacht was equipped with an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) device, neither of which have been activated.

A post on social media shared on his family's behalf said: "On behalf of the family, please look out for Duncan Lougee who has been missing at sea off the south coast since 18 June.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is desperately needed.

Duncan Lougee's boat, 'Minke', has a white hull, a white sail with blue bag covering valise liferaft, and a glass dome. Picture: Facebook

"As you can imagine, his family are frantic."

Mr Lougee is described as being 6ft1 white male with glasses, aged in his late 60’s.

When he was last seen, his family say that he was most likely wearing musto oilskins and waterproof dubarry boots. They say that he is a fit and healthy individual, and an experienced sailor and boatbuilder. He has previously completed a trip across the Atlantic, sailed from Plymouth to the Azores three times, and sailed from England to Baltimore before.

Any with any information has been asked to urgently contact Falmouth Coastguard tel 01326 317575.

On Wednesday, a Department of Transport spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the Coast Guard "is collaborating with UK MCA [Maritime and Coastguard Agency] in assisting with a request for any sightings or reports of the yacht 'Minke' which was taking part in the Jester Challenge.

"Coast Guard is making local enquiries and broadcasting marine VHF messages, seeking any reports on sightings of the vessel," a spokesperson said.

"There are no reports or information on the vessel being sighted in Irish waters. Operation is ongoing."