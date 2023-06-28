Search underway for yacht which had been due to land in West Cork six days ago

Searches are underway off the Cork coast for a missing sailboat which had been due to arrive in Baltimore six days ago.

The 25ft yacht 'Minke' set off from Plymouth on June 18. It was one of 43 vessels taking part in the Jester Challenge, a non-racing 250-nautical-mile sail from the south west of England to West Cork via the isles of Scilly.

Captain Duncan Lougee was the only person aboard the 25ft fiberglass folkboat when it set off. The boat has a white sail and a white hull. Its sail number is FB597.

All of the other boats that had been taking part in the Jester challenge have accounted for.

This afternoon, the Rhyl Coastguard Team in Wales issued an appeal for information on the Minke.

"HM Coastguard has issued regular broadcasts and liaised with the Irish Coastguard, UK police and the RNLI," the team said in a statement.

Anyone with information has been requested to contact the Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on 01326 317575.

"Despite the best efforts of Falmouth MCA and the Irish Coastguard, including a fixed wing search of the area between the Scillies and Baltimore, Minke’s whereabouts are still unknown," a Jester Challenge spokesperson said last weened.

"Everyone involved in the search for Duncan and Minke is perplexed by the absence of any sign of her position."

The spokesperson said the vessel was equipped with both an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Beacon) and a PLB (Personal Locator Beacon). Neither device has been activated.

The Jester Challenge spokesperson said that, given conditions on the Celtic Sea were not unfavourable over the last week, "hope has not yet been lost that after some major setback, Duncan is still trying to reach a safe haven."

"This is a particularly difficult time for Duncan’s partner Louise, who is showing great fortitude during the wait for some firm news and the thoughts of all the Jester Challengers, past and present, are with her."

The Irish Examiner has contacted the Irish Coast Guard for comment.