Student accommodation being used for Ukrainian refugees closed for next academic year for 'vital' refurbishment

A privately-owned student accommodation village in Cork City said it decided to close to students for the upcoming year and provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees as the complex requires refurbishment.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, two Government departments have clashed over the housing of Ukrainian refugees as it emerged Cork Student Village is to be closed to students for the upcoming academic term.

It has been contracted by the Department of Integration to provide accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection for a 12-month period.

The apartment complex on the Carrigrohane Rd, near Victoria Cross and close to the University College Cork (UCC) main campus, is made up of 60 three-, four-, five-, and six-bed apartments.

Cork Student Village did not respond initially to the Irish Examiner’s inquiries.

But, in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, it said the complex was built in the early 1990s and there is now a need for "a complete upgrade to bring it up to a level that is demanded for the competitive student market”.

When asked to clarify if the need for refurbishments made it unsuitable for any form of occupancy, a spokesperson for the complex said that the recent development of "five star" student accommodation facilities in Cork made the Cork Student Village appear "outdated and in need of vital refurbishment".

But, they clarified, the premises is still "suitable to provide a vital emergency need".

In March, a decision was made to leave the student market this year to renovate the apartments.

“As soon as this decision was made, we advised all current students using our facilities about the closure, to give any returning students time to find alternative accommodation before the next academic year in September.

“No deposits were taken from students, or contracts signed with students for the forthcoming academic year.”

As the complex is not in a position to take in students until the refurbishment work is carried out, it agreed to a 12-month contract with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

This will see the complex provide temporary accommodation for Ukrainian families, including “family members who need to be within easy reach of a medical facility, which our close proximity to CUH can facilitate”, it added.

“Regarding the renovations, initial remedial work has already commenced and our team are looking forward to welcoming families to the complex.

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, a spokeswoman for the Department of Further and Higher Education said it had been engaging with the Department of Children on the issue of student accommodation “and the need for a protocol to prevent such incidents occurring”.

"Minister [Simon] Harris is of the firm view all student accommodation is required."

In response, a spokesman for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said Ireland is now accommodating more than 88,595 people between those fleeing Ukraine and international protection applicants.

"This compares with over 8,575 at the end of February 2022," he said.

"In these unprecedented circumstances, the department is availing of any suitable offer of accommodation made to it, including the use of office buildings and sports facilities, to address the accommodation shortfall."