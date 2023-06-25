Developer Bridgewater acquires Cork site with plans for 275 homes

Developer Bridgewater Homes have completed the €10.2m acquisition of a site close to Cork City with planning permission for almost 300 homes.

The go-ahead was granted last year to Dublin developer Ardstone Homes for the development in Waterfall on the outskirts of Bishopstown.

Approved under the Strategic Housing Development scheme, it will consist of 136 houses, 99 apartments and 40 duplexes.

Cork company Bridgewater said it now acquired the site with plans to develop the homes over a 30-month period with an overall project value of €123.6m.

Bridgewater has previously completed the Dara Park development in Blackrock and Lisnagar Gardens in Rathcormac. It also has three other sites at various stages of the planning process.

The company described the acquisition as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the area while honouring its rich history.

“We are excited to announce the successful acquisition of the waterfall road site, which will be a transformative residential development in cork city," said Paul Barrett of Bridgewater Homes.

"Our goal is to create a thriving community that not only addresses the demand for housing but also contributes to the overall growth and enhancement of Bishopstown and the wider city area.

"This location is highly desirable to people, having a rural feel, while being within easy access to the very best cork city has to offer."

The development will feature buildings ranging from two to four storeys and includes provisions for open spaces and recreational spaces as part of the comprehensive landscaping. Existing hedgerows along the western, southern, and eastern boundaries will be retained where possible.

Pedestrian and cycle facilities have also been a key consideration, with connectivity to the city, existing transport services and amenities.