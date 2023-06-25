Developer Bridgewater acquires Cork site with plans for 275 homes

The site in Waterfall will be developed over a 30-month period
Developer Bridgewater acquires Cork site with plans for 275 homes

The development at Waterfall near Bishopstown will consist of 136 houses, 99 apartments and 40 duplexes.

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 19:04
Alan Healy

Developer Bridgewater Homes have completed the €10.2m acquisition of a site close to Cork City with planning permission for almost 300 homes.

The go-ahead was granted last year to Dublin developer Ardstone Homes for the development in Waterfall on the outskirts of Bishopstown. 

Approved under the Strategic Housing Development scheme, it will consist of 136 houses, 99 apartments and 40 duplexes.

Cork company Bridgewater said it now acquired the site with plans to develop the homes over a 30-month period with an overall project value of €123.6m.

Bridgewater has previously completed the Dara Park development in Blackrock and Lisnagar Gardens in Rathcormac. It also has three other sites at various stages of the planning process.

The company described the acquisition as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to contribute to the ongoing revitalisation of the area while honouring its rich history.

“We are excited to announce the successful acquisition of the waterfall road site, which will be a transformative residential development in cork city," said Paul Barrett of Bridgewater Homes. 

"Our goal is to create a thriving community that not only addresses the demand for housing but also contributes to the overall growth and enhancement of Bishopstown and the wider city area.

"This location is highly desirable to people, having a rural feel, while being within easy access to the very best cork city has to offer."

The development will feature buildings ranging from two to four storeys and includes provisions for open spaces and recreational spaces as part of the comprehensive landscaping. Existing hedgerows along the western, southern, and eastern boundaries will be retained where possible.

Pedestrian and cycle facilities have also been a key consideration, with connectivity to the city, existing transport services and amenities. 

CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

More in this section

Way cleared for redevelopment of Cork's South Docks Way cleared for redevelopment of Cork's South Docks
Finish date for €20m Prism pushed out to next year Finish date for €20m Prism pushed out to next year
Apartment plan for key Dennehy's Cross site to include artisan food market Apartment plan for key Dennehy's Cross site to include artisan food market
#Cork - Business#Housing
<p>Developers O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) will seek a 10-year permission for a mixed-use scheme on the 32-acre Gouldings site, behind the quays and off Centre Park Road. </p>

Developers plan 1,300 homes in Cork's south docks

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd