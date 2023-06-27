Hundreds of student beds lost in Cork City as accommodation reserved for Ukrainian refugees

Two Government departments have clashed over the housing of Ukrainian refugees as it emerges a student village in Cork City is to be closed to students for the upcoming academic term.

The privately owned Cork Student Village has been contracted by the Department of Integration to provide accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTPs) for a 12-month period.

The apartment complex on the Carrigrohane Rd, near Victoria Cross and close to University College Cork (UCC) main campus, is made up of 60 three-, four-, five-, and six-bed apartments.

The Cork Student Village website currently says it will not be open for accommodation in the upcoming academic year.

Cork Student Village. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

When contacted by the Irish Examiner, a spokeswoman for the Department of Further and Higher Education said it is aware of the matter.

"The department has been engaging with the Department of Children on the issue of student accommodation and the need for a protocol to prevent such incidents occurring," she said.

"Minister [Simon] Harris is of the firm view all student accommodation is required."

'Unprecedented circumstances'

In response, a spokesman for the Department of Integration said Ireland is now accommodating more than 88,595 people between those fleeing Ukraine/url] and international protection applicants.

"This compares with over 8,575 at the end of February 2022," he said.

"In these unprecedented circumstances, the department is availing of any suitable offer of accommodation made to it, including the use of office buildings and sports facilities, to address the accommodation shortfall."

He said department officials are in contact with the Department of Further and Higher Education about the use of student accommodation.

More than 5,000 student accommodation beds at 22 different college accommodation complexes nationwide are to be used to house refugees during the summer months, according to Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

The contracts at all of the 22 student accommodation centres will end either in August or September, meaning they will be free again for students once the new term of college begins.

The International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) also currently has temporary contractual arrangements with one university, Mr O’Gorman confirmed.

"This is on a phased basis, with 100 international protection applicants residing in student accommodation as of June 11," said Mr O’Gorman.

“It is anticipated that capacity will be increased in the coming weeks."

The properties will be vacated in September.