Mediation process for Inch refugees and protesters

The Government has offered protesters in Inch, Co Clare, an independent mediation process to get to know refugees staying there after a "frank" discussion on accommodation plans.

Minister of State at the Department of Integration Joe O’Brien visited residents today as the State plans to use Magowna House to accommodate asylum seekers.

Last month, protesters blocked the entrance to the hotel in protest at refugees moving into the area and complained that they had not been consulted in advance.

The blockade was eventually lifted after a number of days.

However, a four-week pause was put in place by Mr O’Brien, who had agreed that a planned larger number of refugees would not be moved into the premises in the meantime.

Up to 30 men seeking asylum were being accommodated in three holiday homes on the site of Magowna House Hotel in Inch.

Mr O’Brien returned to Inch today to speak with a delegation from the local community and said they held a “frank and honest discussion.”

He also told the locals that given the pressing need for accommodation for male refugees seeking asylum here, the Government cannot change the plans for refugees to be housed at Magowna House Hotel.

However, the moving of additional refugees into the property has been delayed further to allow for a “mediation process”.

In a statement, Mr O’Brien said he offered the delegation an independent mediated process whereby local residents and the men currently at Magowna House can “come together to get to know each other, to listen to each other’s perspectives and concerns and ultimately to engage on a human level without preconceptions”.

The small delegation will now consult with the wider community on whether to agree to this process, with Mr O’Brien committing that there would be no change to the current accommodation situation in Magowna House for the duration of the process.

“The delegation agreed to take this proposal back to the wider community and I expect to have a response in the coming days,” Mr O’Brien said.

Mr O’Brien said over the past four weeks, he has worked with the accommodation provider, with statutory and community and voluntary groups in the Clare area to address “the issues raised, such as transport, activities for the men, fire certification of the premises, and other issues that have been raised with us”.

"My office has been in contact with the group in Inch, working to deal with issues as they’re raised with us.

At today’s meeting I offered the delegation an independently-mediated process whereby local residents and the men residing in Magowna House can come together to get to know each other, to listen to each other’s perspectives and concerns and ultimately to engage on a human level without preconceptions.

“It should be acknowledged that there has been some positive interaction between the residents of Inch and the residents of Magowna House.

“I proposed that if the community agreed to this process that there would be no change to the current accommodation situation in Magowna House for the duration of the process.”