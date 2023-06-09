West Cork's Dursey Island Cable car reopens after €1.6m upgrade

West Cork's Dursey Island Cable Car has officially reopened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

Ireland's only cable car service, it was closed in March of last year to carry out an extensive €1.6m upgrade.

Following a structural assessment carried out in 2016, it showed that the support towers were reaching the end of their life in 2020s. Annual checks followed but the severe strain following Storm Barra in December 2021 led to the need for urgent immediate remediation works.

It was then closed down by the council with the promise to reopen it before the end of 2022. However, the cable car was still not ready and there were further delays. The closure left very limited access to Dursey Island and a RIB boat was used for people who needed to access the island for farming purposes.

Cork South-West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said the reopening of the cable car was a "significant milestone in the region's tourism and transportation infrastructure."

It has been hailed as a momentous occasion for residents living on West Cork's Beara Peninsula.

It was first opened in December 1969 by then Taoiseach Jack Lynch and links the mainland with scenic Dursey Island. It was established to support islanders who often faced isolation during inclement weather conditions due to the hazardous tidal race in the Dursey Sound.

The cable service used to accommodate both passengers and livestock before they stopped transporting animals in January 2012.

Now, it serves a small number of islanders and is predominantly used by tourists and farmers. It can accommodate six passengers at a time and takes around seven and a half minutes to travel each way.

On Friday, Lord Mayor of County Cork, Danny Collins as well as Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey cut the ribbon to mark the reopening.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, said: "The Dursey Island Cable Car is truly unique and holds immense historical and cultural significance for the people of Cork County. I am delighted to reopen the cable car which ensures the safety and accessibility of this iconic landmark.

He said: "This service is not only an important transport link but also a cherished attraction that adds to the natural beauty and tourism potential of our region. Thanks to this investment, Cork County Council has now safeguarded it for future generations."