Funeral arrangements for Cork GAA icon Teddy McCarthy announced

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral of "true legend of Cork" Teddy McCarthy on Saturday morning, as family and friends gather to say goodbye to the GAA star who died on Tuesday.

Mr McCarthy was the only player to win the All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals, in the same season - writing himself into the pages of GAA history.

Mr McCarthy will be reposing at Barry Bros Funeral Home on Friday between 4pm and 6pm. This is then followed by the Requiem Mass at 11 am on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, which can also be viewed online. The funeral will take place afterwards at Rathcooney Cemetery.

A funeral route has been planned and posted ahead of time by Cork GAA for those planning to attend on Saturday.

The funeral will leave Barry Bros Funeral Home, Hazelwood at 10:15 am on Saturday. It will then walk towards Brooklodge, past the Sarsfield GAA Club before making its way across the bridge to St Joseph's Church.

Juveniles from Saarsfield Club, where Mr McCarthy was vice-chairman will form a guard of honour outside the club, and others are invited to line the rest of the procession route.

Parking has been made available for those wishing to attend at the following locations from 2pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday:

Opposite Hazelwood Centre

SuperValu Glanmire

Glanmire Hurling Club

Sarsfield Hurling Club

Glanmire Community College

John O'Callaghan Park

Old Christian's Rugby Club is available for those attending the cemetary on Saturday.

Tributes

Tributes to the late Mr McCarthy from friends, politicians and businesses in the Glanmire area remembered him as "passionate about GAA" and will "forever live in our memories."

Tanáiste, Michael Martin said he was "deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories. He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky."

"Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always chatting after games. My sympathies to his wife Oonagh, and children Cian, Niall and Sinead."

President Michael D. Higgins remembered Mr McCarthy as the "only player ever to win All-Ireland titles in hurling and football championships in the same year."

He said: “I would like to join with all those across Cork and throughout the GAA and beyond who have been so deeply saddened by the early passing of Teddy McCarthy. Teddy McCarthy will always hold a special place in the history of Irish sport."

"I can’t believe that Teddy Mc is gone," wrote former Offaly hurler and current Faithful County chairman, Michael Duignan, meanwhile.

"We were heartbroken over a match last Sunday," he added in reference to the Cork U20 hurlers' success against Offaly in the All-Ireland final in Thurles, "but once again we get a real perspective on life. A legend and a great character. RIP my friend."