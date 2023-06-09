Dalo's Hurling Show: Teddy McCarthy tribute

"You knew exactly where you stood with Teddy"
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 09:47

In this week's hurling show, Mark Landers, Anthony Daly and TJ Ryan paid tribute to the great Teddy McCarthy.

Irish Examiner subscribers can watch or listen to the full podcast here

