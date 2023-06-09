Cork nursing home residents' families to mount further Fair Deal protests

Mary Butler said she understands how distressing this situation has been for residents, their families and the staff of the nursing home.
She said the NTPF and the care home operators “need to be given space and time to go through the agreed process”.
“Engagement between the nursing home provider and the NTPF is the only way to resolve this issue,” she said.
“Should services no longer be available from the nursing home provider under Fair Deal, residents must either be catered for within the existing system, or, ultimately, the HSE will step in as the statutory provider of last resort.
“The HSE will always support families in a situation where a private nursing home is no longer able or willing to provide care under Fair Deal to a loved one.“