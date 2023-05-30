Nurse to be provided for Cork girl Leah Forde allowing her to return to school after 125 days

Leah Forde, the Cork girl who hasn't been able to attend school for 125 days, will return to St Paul's Special School in September, following confirmation that a nurse will be provided to her.

Welcoming the announcement, Leah's mother Michelle said, however, there is still uncertainty as to who was responsible for providing the nurse.

“Cope shouldn’t have to pay for this, it should come from the HSE or whoever is responsible for providing the nurse," she said.

The 10-year-old has missed around 125 days of school at St Paul's Special School in Montenotte. She has a rare chromosome disorder resulting in severe developmental delay and is not able to walk or talk.

The Turners Cross girl is fed on a special blended diet using a tube into her stomach. In special schools, special needs assistants (SNAs) always assist with feeding but when it is complex, for example a blended feed, it is a nurse's role to administer that feed.

And while the feeding doesn’t take long (about 20 minutes each time), the school nurse cannpt be committed to the specific time needed three times each day as they have to be available to tend to the 90-plus other children with additional needs.

Leah’s parents, Michelle and Declan Forde, and the school principal, Anne Hartnett, had become caught in a vicious circle between the HSE, Department of Education, National Council for Special Education, the Department of Health and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

Each of these bodies told both the Fordes and the Irish Examiner that responsibility lay elsewhere.

The family's situation was highlighted in the Irish Examiner on April 24 and again on May 29.

Following these reports Leah’s mum spoke to C103, Cork’s 96fm, RedFm, and Today with Claire Byrne.

A spokesperson for the department has now confirmed: “In what I hope is a positive development for Leah and her family, Minister [Anne] Rabbitte has been informed this afternoon that nursing support will be in place in St Paul’s Special School in September 2023, at the start of the school year.

"This will be of benefit to all children that need nursing support in St Paul’s, including Leah. The minister has been told that the Cope Foundation have identified a candidate for this position, following a recruitment process.”

Michelle and Declan, who have two other children, Gracie, 6 and David, one month, are also keen to know if it is a full-time nurse and if Cope has had to reallocate money to pay for the role.

“We don’t want Cope to be the ones paying — they need the money for extensions and other projects. But yes it is very good news that Leah will be back in her school uniform in September.”

Michelle said she fears the situation would not have been resolved without publicity.

Leah Forde and her mother Michelle at home in Cork.

Ms Hartnett said: “If Cope is funding the position — and they are outstanding — how long can they keep that up for? I have not got confirmation that it is the HSE paying for this nurse. And is there a timeframe on this appointment I don’t want it to be temporary as it is getting publicty. I need it to be permanent.

"I am absolutely indebted to Cope Foundation but it isn’t fair if they have to fund this post as they are a charity. I want to see it in writing from the HSE that they will fund Cope for this post permanently. We are desperately seeking clarity for Leah and all the other ‘Leahs’ coming up behind her.”

The National Nursing Programme Pilot for Children with Complex Healthcare Needs is a nationwide pilot scheme run in partnership between the HSE and the NCSE.

Officials in the Department of Education are currently engaging with the NCSE and the HSE in relation to the eligibility criteria of this pilot with a view to ensuring that those children most in need of nursing support can avail of the programme.

“This will be fantastic for Leah and that’s what we want but we need an additional nurse for St Paul’s anyway. God almighty why don’t they just pay for this nurse. It is an absolute disgrace that this family and this school have had to go to those measures to get what is a human right,” said Ms Hartnett.