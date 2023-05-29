Kerry farm restoring native forest to encourage biodiversity

A family farm in Kerry has taken on the ambitious project of re-establishing native Irish forestry with the aim of encouraging biodiversity and land regeneration.

The Sullivan family has been on the 1,200-acre farm at the foot of Carrauntoohill since 1997 and took on an intensively grazed mountainous landscape. Sandra Spethmann along with her partner JJ Sullivan run Curraghmore Farm together and in addition to planting thousands of sessile oak, downy birch, hazel, rowan, crabapple, and scots pine, they plan on re-instating miles of hedgerows.

Each tree requires protection from grazers and maintenance while roughly 20% of newly planted trees die due to prolonged periods of dry periods and high winds. Picture: Sandra Spethmann

Historically and currently a sheep farm, the land had been heavily grazed for decades and having felt that resources are constantly taken without much in return, the Sullivan family set out to give back to the land. “Our long-term vision is to get the native woodlands back and get our ecosystem running properly again,” said Ms Spethmann.

Before the planting began, several surveys were required including an archaeological survey which confirmed that the mountainous landscape once hosted forest with evidence of ancient holly and oak discovered.

It’s a lovely place, it’s a beautiful place but it’s missing something, it’s so empty in a way.

“I would love to see some parts of the mountains have Irish rainforests so that we have pockets of original ancient native woodlands,” she said.

Although acknowledging that she “probably won’t see the results” given the amount of time such a project will take to be fully realised, she said: “You have to start somewhere”.

“We decided that we wanted to re-establish and restore our ecosystem wherever we can but it’s very expensive to do that and you need a lot of effort and energy,” she said before adding that volunteers and friends help during the planting season which typically runs from November to March.

The project is no easy task with each tree requiring protection from grazers and maintenance while roughly 20% of newly planted trees die due to prolonged periods of dry periods and high winds.

1,500 native broad-leaf trees have been planted since 2019. Picture: Sandra Spethmann

“Humans take all of the resources and I think it’s so important that we put something back,” she said.

Ms Spethmann hopes the project will provide education and research opportunities for future generations.

“As the farm is located right next to the Kerry Way, we want to show people like hikers and locals what Ireland once looked like back in the 16th century and be a good example that re-establishing native woodlands can work in conjunction with farming practices,” she said.

“We are very grateful that the Irish Examiner wants to support us,” she said, adding that 1,500 native broad-leaf trees have been planted since 2019 with funding allowing for a further 1,500 in the next planting season alone.