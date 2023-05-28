Being sustainable is a walk in the park!

Glansheskin Wood, Kilworth, Co Cork

Just outside the village of Kilworth near Fermoy is a walk in the woods that is as refreshing to the soul as a cold shower is to the body. There is a beautiful, long walk, mainly along the River Douglas whose gurgling sounds drift through the trees as you stroll along. This river in turn flows into the Araglin, which then joins Ireland’s second longest river, the Blackwater. There are several paths leading off from the main trunk so it is advisable to pick out a marker if straying from the main path.

There are several stone and wooden bridges that cross the Douglas so your walk in the woods can be extended or shortened as needed and the terrain can be flat or hilly according to your choosing.

The walk is almost entirely beneath a glorious canopy of native trees - oak, beech, birch, holly, alder, which filter the sunlight on a bright day to leave a dappled effect. Also present is Douglas fir whose mighty trunks strike towards the sky. And though the bluebells have left for another season, there are still many species to see including foxgloves, wood anemone and the truly beautiful, speedwell. The air is refreshing, the birdsong enthralling, the walk invigorating and you feel you are far from the madding crowd, though in truth, you are not.

Foxgloves are among the many beautiful plants you’ll find while exploring Glansheskin Wood.

Enhance your chances of seeing the red squirrel, badgers and foxes by going as early as possible to the woods when these animals are more likely to be seen. And a helpful information board at the carpark gives great information on other wildlife to be found in the woods, particularly bats with Daubenton’s, natterer’s and whiskered, the species which have made their home there. The hen harrier can also be spotted in the woods. The protected species is often seen in young forest plantations where they can be seen drifting over the ground hunting sparrows, pipits and other small birds.

This walk can be extended by linking up with the trail that leads to Ballard Waterfall which can be reached by crossing the Kilworth to Kilbeheny Road deep into the woods. And at just a half hour’s drive from Cork city it is very accessible.

Distance: 3km to 10km

Getting there: Kilworth is 4km north of Fermoy, Co Cork. In the village take the Coach Road north for 1km to Glansheskin Wood.

Mount Brandon, Co Kerry

There are several routes to the top of this cloud-covered mountain on the Dingle Peninsula. And if you make it to the summit on a clear day count yourself as one of the lucky ones, for this mountain, named after St Brendan the Navigator, is a cloud magnet. The extraordinary views of the Dingle Peninsula and beyond are worth the effort though.

If you make it up to the top of Mount Brandon, you’ll discover a cloud-covered piece of paradise.

At 952m high, it is Ireland’s eighth highest mountain, but it seems higher still, perhaps owing to its bulk which spreads far out from the summit towards the Conor Pass on one side and the sea on the other side.

There are several ways to the top of this magnificent mountain including the difficult Faha Ridge to the east which begins shortly after the village of Cloghane to the east of the mountain in Brandon Bay.

The route outlined here is a much more straightforward route and is suitable for hillwalkers of medium ability. There are many other routes on Brandon and the neighbouring mountains but not all of them go to the top including the Dingle Way route which actually skirts the mountain to the north before winding its way east to Tralee.

Stunning views of the Dingle Peninsula.

The Saint's Route or Cosán na Naomh actually begins in the village of Ventry to the west of Dingle, but for this walk you can start from the carpark at Ballybrack which is signposted. From there you will see white poles laid out for pilgrims to guide them to the top. The terrain is largely grass and then a stony path at the start with plenty of sheep around before the final part is through the crags at the summit. You will have well and truly earned your pilgrim credentials in reaching that point in a walk that will take about four hours in total. But make it longer, for this is a place you will want to linger. The views are simply magnificent of valleys, peaks, lakes and sea with 360 degree views of Dingle Bay, Slea Head and Co Clare across an expanse of sea. It is a humbling place and you will feel privileged to be there.

Note: A rider here is that the mountain is often enveloped in cloud so try and ensure a clear day is forecast and always bring adequate supplies.

Distance: 9km

Getting there: 7km north of Dingle on the R549 to reach the carpark which is signposted.