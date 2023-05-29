Munster rugby heroes' Thomond homecoming — what you need to know 

Munster's victorious URC champions will this evening be given a hero's welcome at a homecoming celebration in Thomond Park.

The province claimed its first silverware since 2011 in Cape Town by defeating the DHL Stormers in dramatic fashion.

A 78th-minute try from John Hodnett, converted from the touchline by Jack Crowley, sealed the 19-14 win for the Munster men.

While there were more than 5,000 fans who made the trip to South Africa, supporters who did not can welcome home the panel on Monday evening.

Supporters are encouraged to attend the homecoming in Thomond Park from 6pm, with the team expected to arrive at about 7pm with the URC trophy.

Entrance is free of charge but you must download a ticket for entry from 2pm today here.

A small number of players will not be in attendance due to prior travel commitments.

The province has also announced a 'trophy tour' will take place over the next few weeks across schools and clubs, with expressions of interest welcomed.