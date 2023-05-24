HSE makes moves to accelerate plans for  96-bed ward at University Hospital Limerick

The HSE is making moves to accelerate plans for a new 96-bed ward at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The news has been welcomed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Limerick TD Niall Collins.

The HSE is making arrangements to "accelerate enabling works which will progress delivery" of the block, which is deemed crucial in a hospital which frequently suffers from overcrowding.

The next phase of works includes an underground car park, ground floor, and first-floor shell spaces.

The HSE is also, Mr Donnelly said, preparing plans to take forward "construction and fit out of a further four 24-bed inpatient wards as part of the upper part of second ward block".

Mr Collins said: “The provision of additional bed capacity is critical to solving the issues we’ve been experiencing in Limerick for far too long.

"Both the new bed capacity and new personnel are critical. It is something we’ll continue to pursue.”

A further two 96-bed blocks are proposed to be developed as part of the overall masterplan for the UHL campus.

Protests

Meanwhile, a protest against overcrowding in UHL will take place again on Sunday as patients’ frustration continue to grow.

January saw an estimated 11,000 people take to the streets, followed by smaller protests.

Organiser Mike Daly said: “I believe that the current system remains broken despite a large-scale protest highlighting problems at the hospital in January.”

They are calling for the full re-opening of three emergency departments at smaller hospitals in the region to take pressure from UHL.

“I was left speechless by the support and turnout supporting the campaign in person,” he said.

“However, despite public outcry, the number of patients on trolleys at UHL has once again approached record levels.”

He pointed in frustration to high numbers of patients on trolleys daily, saying: “Why has this situation been allowed to continue for years?”

With just one large hospital in the region the crisis affects everyone, he said.

“The protest is being organised for Sunday to send a message that “the people of Limerick and surrounding areas deserve better”, he said.

Since January, funding of over 5m has been allocated to the UL Hospital Group to expand services at Ennis, Nenagh, and St John’s.

The protest starts at 2pm at City Hall.