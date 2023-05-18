ICU nurses in Limerick suspend industrial action

INMO says agreement reached on solutions to low staffing numbers 
ICU nurses in Limerick suspend industrial action

The INMO's Mary Fogarty speaking at the nurses' protest outside the University Maternity Hospital in Limerick. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 15:09
Niamh Griffin

Nurses at the intensive care unit (ICU) in University Hospital Limerick have suspended industrial action following an agreement with the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said agreement was reached on solutions to low staffing numbers in the ICU.

Assistant director of relations Mary Fogarty said a ballot will follow on terms reached through the Workplace Relations Commission.

“The agreement reached is a temporary one to address the staffing shortfalls that is impacting both patient and staff safety in the ICU,” she said. 

“Measures included in the agreement include a commitment to ensure that at least 16 nurses will be rostered in for both day and night duty for the 12-bed ward, nurses who work in the ICU will be facilitated to take their annual leave and assurances have been made that additional ICU nurses will be on-site in June and July to bolster the current staffing complement.”

She said ICU nurses have been “under intolerable pressure” while caring for very sick patients.

A UHL spokesman welcomed this “significant step” towards solutions.

“We expect a significant number of new nursing staff will take up posts in our ICU before the end of the third quarter of this year,” he said. “These new appointments follow successful bespoke local and international recruitment campaigns as well as transfers of suitably qualified nursing staff.”

UHL continues to deploy additional advanced nurse practitioner and clinical skills facilitator resources to support the ICU.

“We wish to reassure members of the public that any patient admitted to the intensive care unit or high-dependency unit will continue to be cared for in a compassionate and safe manner and where patient needs will remain at the centre of care delivery,” the spokesman said. “We continue to operate 12 ICU beds and 16 HDU beds in the critical care block.”

He added that one-to-one care has been maintained.

Read More

Worst overcrowding in UHL as more than 600 patients wait on trolleys in Ireland 

More in this section

Criticism as UL site purchase report not made available to university's governing authority  Criticism as UL site purchase report not made available to university's governing authority 
Garda stock Five hospitalised following four-car collision in Ballincollig
Varadkar will 'give consideration' to possibility of meeting with Clare protesters Varadkar will 'give consideration' to possibility of meeting with Clare protesters
nursesHealthPlace: Limerick
<p dir="ltr">Government officials are said to be examining what the British government has done in Dorset, where it has used a three-story barge to house hundreds of asylum seekers. </p>

Port of Cork in talks with Government over 'floatels' for asylum seekers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd