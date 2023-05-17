Roderic O’Gorman insists Magowna House Hotel will be used to accommodate refugees

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he believes "preconceptions" about asylum seekers will fall away once those seeking shelter are integrated into the Clare community.

Mr O'Gorman indicated he will not travel to Inch to meet protesters and insisted Magowna House Hotel will be used to accommodate refugees.

When asked if he will travel to Clare to meet a number of people who are blocking the entrance to the hotel, Mr O’Gorman said he would be “open” to meeting a delegation online or to meet them at the Department of Integration in Dublin.

He also said there are "preconceptions" about asylum seekers and these normally “fall away” when those seeking refuge integrate in the community. He said he believes this can happen in Inch, Co Clare, too. He called on those protesting to “reflect” on what they are doing.

“I think in terms of the blockade, as I said before, that goes far beyond what I believe is acceptable, particularly when it is interfering with people's ability to be accommodated,” said Mr O'Gorman.

On reports that protesters boarded a bus in Clare to see how many refugees were leaving, he said: “If it is the case, it is absolutely unacceptable, both that and the blockade is entirely unacceptable.

“People have the right to protest and disagree with Government policy but to prevent people accessing accommodation they have is not acceptable.

“And I’d ask people in that blockade to reflect on what they’re at, at the moment.”

Mr O’Gorman also said that he feels adequately supported by his Cabinet colleagues but he “has to keep making the point and it was the point I made at Cabinet yesterday, all of us need to do more so we can accommodate everybody".

“I've gotten really significant help from across Government, but the point is, there are still people unaccommodated.

“So collectively, we're going to have to do more to accommodate.”

His comments come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in Iceland that Mr O'Gorman has been given "any support that has been asked for" to accommodate refugees, following “robust” exchanges at Cabinet on Tuesday between Mr O’Gorman and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien said the Government is “hoping” over the next week to open around 350 additional beds to shelter refugees.

It is understood these spaces are in Santry, Dún Laoghaire, and Clondalkin in Dublin.

“This will allow us to offer accommodation to a significant number of international protection applicants, including some who are currently rough sleeping,” he said.

“However, we're still under significant pressure and we as a department will still need to continue to procure additional accommodation in the weeks ahead.”

Mr O’Gorman said there are up to 180 refugees arriving in Ireland every week and that people sleeping in tents is not something the State wants to become accustomed to.