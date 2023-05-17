Roderic O'Gorman 'open' to meeting Clare protesters who have blocked hotel access

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said he is “open” to the idea of meeting protesters in Clare who have blocked access to a hotel where refugees are to be accommodated.

Mr O’Gorman held a video meeting with Clare politicians on Wednesday morning as tensions increase in the Coalition over the accommodation crisis.

More than 30 asylum seekers arrived at the grounds of Magowna House Hotel in Inch and are being housed in three holiday homes on the site.

At the meeting with politicians, Mr O’Gorman did not give a full commitment but indicated he would be willing to meet with a small delegation of protesters.

TDs and senators criticised the lack of information that had been given which has “irked” locals.

It is understood that Mr O’Gorman “conceded” that there had been a lack of information and that communication could be better.

Fire cert

He told the meeting that a fire cert for Magowna House Hotel is expected to be sorted in two weeks.

Politicians at the meeting said they felt that the occupancy at the hotel would then increase once this matter was resolved.

Refugees being housed in the three holiday homes can use the hotel for recreational purposes but cannot sleep there yet.

Fianna Fáil and Clare TD Cathal Crowe said it did not seem like Mr O’Gorman would be revoking the State contract with the hotel.

“Mr O'Gorman listened to concerns raised by local representatives, particularly around transport links and communications with the local community,” said a spokesperson for the minister.

“He agreed to continue dialogue and work towards a solution that will work for all concerned.”