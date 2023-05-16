Clare asylum seeker protest: 'We are going to be portrayed as an awful bunch of lunatics'

The local community in Inch, Co Clare, is not in danger from the arrival of male asylum seekers to the area, the chief executive of Clare County Council has said.

A group of 34 asylum seekers was moved into three holiday homes on the site of Magowna House Hotel in Inch on Monday night, sparking concerns among locals who say they were never told about the arrivals.

The hotel complex, located in an isolated rural area, has a capacity for up to 69 asylum seekers.

Clare County Council chief executive Pat Dowling told a meeting with residents yesterday that the community is not at risk.

Around 40 locals joined a hastily organised meeting with council officials, councillors, and local TDs Cathal Crowe and Michael McNamara.

Concerns were expressed by one woman for teenage girls who engage in sports training in the area.

"You [could] have 69 men standing there. They are young men. We have young girls that would run up and down the road.

“This might sound like an obsessive fear but do you think anyone would be comfortable who has a 15- or 16-year-old daughter who would use that road to train for her team?"

Her words were applauded by local people at the meeting.

She added: "We are being dictated to, we are being told ‘shut up and put up’. We are going to be portrayed as being the most awful bunch of lunatics for even questioning what is going on."

Another woman told the meeting: “We are very far from racist. We are a very welcoming community. It is extremely upsetting what is happening. I should be at work today. It is not fair on them and it is not fair on us."

Another resident told the meeting:

These people — God love them — have been landed into a community where they know no one and we don't know them and they have no amenities or facilities. It is not acceptable."

Clare TD Cathal Crowe told the meeting that “the ugly Dublin protests" mean the Department of Integration is not communicating with local communities ahead of the arrival of asylum seekers.

He said the general approach by “some civil service guru” is the best thing to do is to give no information to the community, and give last-minute information to the public representatives, and by "playing the game that way, ‘we will line up the accommodation and pass over the keys and fill the beds’.”

Mr Dowling told the local residents that the council had no prior knowledge of the arrival of asylum seekers on Monday evening.

He told the locals that the council will work with the agencies “to ensure that these men are not left loitering in that facility for weeks and months without services being provided”.

Senior council official, Jason Murphy, told the meeting that prior to coming to Clare, "there is a chance that these people were living in a tent on the street and the first thing they want is a bed and some food and shelter”.

“I am suspecting these people are trying to get some sleep, get some food into them and wake up in the morning and smell the fresh air of Co Clare," he said.