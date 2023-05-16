Protesters continue to block access to former Clare hotel housing asylum seekers

Tractors and other vehicles were used to blockade both ends of the narrow road up to the premises, which has been closed since 2019.
Protesters continue to block access to former Clare hotel housing asylum seekers

Magowna House in Inch. The building had been declared as not suitable to accommodate Ukrainian asylum seekers in 2022.

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 09:34
David Kent and Vivienne Clarke

Protesters are continuing to block access to a former hotel in Co Clare which is being used to house asylum seekers.

After 34 international protection applicants arrived at Magowna House in Inch on Monday evening, a group of about 50 local people blocked both ends of the road leading to the former hotel and restaurant.

Tractors and other vehicles were used to blockade both ends of the narrow road up to the premises, which has been closed since 2019.

Locals told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that they were concerned about the situation as they "weren't consulted" before the arrival of the asylum seekers.

The building had been declared as not suitable to accommodate Ukrainian asylum seekers in 2022.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe told Morning Ireland that there were concerns about fire certification and sewerage as the building is not connected to the mains and uses a septic tank.

He will meet with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman later today to discuss the situation.

 "This is being rushed into" said Mr Crowe.

While residents in the area were entitled to protest and express their concerns, the Fianna Fáil TD said he did not personally agree with the blocking of roads.

Mr Crowe said he had passed on his concerns to Clare County Council, the fire service and the HSE. 

Around 3.5% of Clare's population were refugees or asylum seekers, he claimed.

If people were going to be brought to the facility then it should be safe, Mr Crowe added.

The TD said the issue is one of the suitability of the site at Magowna House. There had to be a base level about the quality of accommodation that was acceptable. That had to be central to the discussion, he said.

The protestors had refused access for a pizza delivery to Magowna House on Monday evening, but said this morning that they would allow food to be brought through on 'humanitarian grounds'.

A protest by residents is planned for later today outside Clare County Council's offices.

Read More

Gardaí being told 'go out and do your best' when dealing with far-right protests

More in this section

Military accident Woman killed after being struck by a lorry in Charleville
Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Kildare teen Renewed appeal for missing Kildare teen last seen in Clare
Victim of Cork city shooting 'likely to make very good recovery' Victim of Cork city shooting 'likely to make very good recovery'
Refugee CrisisAsylum SeekersPlace: Clare
Protesters continue to block access to former Clare hotel housing asylum seekers

Details of unidentified human remains in Ireland published for the first time

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd