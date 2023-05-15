Victim of Cork city shooting 'likely to make very good recovery'

The victim of a shooting in Cork city last Friday is expected to be released from hospital in the coming days as the hunt continues for the gunman.

Gardaí say they are following a number of lines of enquiry but they have not yet identified a motive for the attack in the city suburb of Wilton at around 5am last Friday. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

While the victim sustained serious injuries in the shooting, a garda source said: “He is very lucky in that he is likely to make a very good recovery.” The victim is a 42-year-old father of three children.

He was shot in Wilton Manor when going to his car to drive to work by a masked man who approached him on foot and shot him in the abdominal area. A silver saloon car seen in the area has been linked to the shooting and was seen driving in the direction of Bishopstown after the incident. Gardaí believe the gunman travelled in the car to and from the scene.

It is believed a handgun was used in the shooting. The injured man managed to drive himself to nearby Cork University Hospital, before collapsing. He underwent surgery and is making a good recovery, according to garda sources.

Multiple shots were fired and cartridges were found at the scene, where a forensic examination was later carried out. The investigation is being headed up from the incident room set up in Togher Garda station following the attack.

Gardaí say they are “maintaining a trawl of CCTV footage” from the Wilton and Bishopstown areas in their hunt for the shooter. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the silver saloon in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court, and Wilton Manor areas in the run-up to the shooting or afterwards.

Anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork city between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual are being asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area are also asked to provide it to investigating gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.