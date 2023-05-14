Balaclava-clad gunman remains at large following Cork shooting

The investigation into a shooting in a Cork city suburb is ongoing as the balaclava-clad shooter remains at large.

The incident occurred in the Wilton area at around 5am on Friday morning.

A father of three, 42, remains at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he is receiving treatment for his injuries which are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

The man was walking to his car to go to work when a man wearing a balaclava approached him. He was shot once in the abdomen.

The victim then drove himself to the nearby CUH, where he collapsed and was treated for the gunshot injury.

Gardaí believe that the attack was targeted and carefully planned. A hunt for the gunman and any others involved is underway.

Multiple shots were fired and cartridges were found at the scene, where a forensic examination was later carried out.

Garda appeal

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

They are particularly interested in the movements of a silver saloon car that was seen in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court, and Wilton Manor areas at the time of the shooting.

It’s understood this car then travelled from the scene in the direction of Bishopstown.

No arrests have been made so far and a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5am and 5.45am on Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users with camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station," a spokesperson said.