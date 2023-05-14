Cork Sinn Féin councillor suspended for 'uncomradely behaviour' selected to run again

Melissa O’Brien will run in the next general election
Cork Sinn Féin councillor suspended for 'uncomradely behaviour' selected to run again

Then councillor Melissa Mullane on Main St, Mallow, in 2020. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 18:15
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin has confirmed that a former Cork councillor who had previously been suspended from the party will run in the next general election.

Mallow-based Melissa O’Brien has been selected at a local convention to run alongside Cork TD Pat Buckley in East Cork in the next general election.

A party spokesperson said all selections are still subject to ard chomhairle ratification.

Ms O’Brien was elected as a councillor to Cork County Council in 2014, under her married name Melissa Mullane.

She was suspended from the party in 2015 for “uncomradely behaviour” towards former Cork East TD Sandra McLellan who later quit the party.

Ms O'Brien was given a 12-month suspension from the party but was later readmitted following an appeal.

Reports at the time said Ms O’Brien had been suspended for what party source described as “uncomradely behaviour”, including “undermining” Ms McLellan and “trying to marginalise” the TD.

More than 60 party members in East Cork, including elected representatives, were interviewed for the review chaired by now former Cork North Central TD Jonathan O’Brien.

Read More

Cork residents 'sick and tired' of wait for flood defences, Dáil hears

More in this section

Balaclava-clad gunman remains at large following Cork shooting Balaclava-clad gunman remains at large following Cork shooting
Footage shows humpback whale 'bubble net feeding' off Cork coast  Footage shows humpback whale 'bubble net feeding' off Cork coast 
Emergency services respond as truck overturns on N20 Emergency services respond as truck overturns on N20
CouncillorPlace: east CorkPerson: Sinn FeinPerson: Melissa O’BrienPerson: Melissa MullanePerson: Sandra McLellanPerson: Pat BuckleyPerson: Jonathan O’Brien
<p>On the Dingle peninsula, over 100 short-term lets are on offer to holidaymakers but no properties are available for long-term renting. Picture: Dan Linehan </p>

Long-term rentals unavailable in Dingle as holiday lets multiply

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd