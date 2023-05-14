Cork Sinn Féin councillor suspended for 'uncomradely behaviour' selected to run again

Sinn Féin has confirmed that a former Cork councillor who had previously been suspended from the party will run in the next general election.
Mallow-based Melissa O’Brien has been selected at a local convention to run alongside Cork TD Pat Buckley in East Cork in the next general election.
A party spokesperson said all selections are still subject to ard chomhairle ratification.
Ms O’Brien was elected as a councillor to Cork County Council in 2014, under her married name Melissa Mullane.
She was suspended from the party in 2015 for “uncomradely behaviour” towards former Cork East TD Sandra McLellan who later quit the party.
Ms O'Brien was given a 12-month suspension from the party but was later readmitted following an appeal.
Reports at the time said Ms O’Brien had been suspended for what party source described as “uncomradely behaviour”, including “undermining” Ms McLellan and “trying to marginalise” the TD.
More than 60 party members in East Cork, including elected representatives, were interviewed for the review chaired by now former Cork North Central TD Jonathan O’Brien.